NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

Achim Degen leaves Colliers Germany

18 Dec 2025 | 06:46 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Veteran retires after 36 years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Colliers Munich expands capital markets team

8 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Colliers Munich veteran steps down

24 Jun 2025
Read
Blurred empty open space office. Abstract light bokeh at office interior background

Colliers Germany names chief executive

25 Feb 2025
Read

Colliers Germany reshuffles management board

27 Mar 2024
Read