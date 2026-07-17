Achmea acquires 517 homes in The Hague

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17 Jul 2026 | 15:13 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Firm transacted on behalf of Dutch pension fund PME
FCA prelets 36,000 sq ft at 2 Wellington Place in Leeds
Q+A: Thailand’s biggest resi developer Sansiri on its $2bn+ hospitality push
CBRE reports increased profit but misses revenue expectations
Blackstone’s Q3 earnings slip as volatility stalls asset sales
Council housing overestimates result in 100,000-home shortfall
Indurent agrees 130,000 sq ft Derbyshire lease
Funder in talks to unlock £1.3bn Salford development
Dublin council on funding hunt for new €700m HQ project
Stripe lines up 130,000 sq ft at Blackstone’s Broadgate Quarter office
Goldmoney secures planning for Oxford shopping centre overhaul
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
ICG settles with Avison Young in holiday park valuation case
Forrester on property: AI is forcing agents to raise their game
Bank of England puts historic Roehampton sports estate up for sale