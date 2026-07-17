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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsDevelopmentInvestment

Achmea acquires 517 homes in The Hague

17 Jul 2026 | 15:13 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm transacted on behalf of Dutch pension fund PME

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