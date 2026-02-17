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FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeESGInvestmentNetherlandsRetail

Achmea secures €50m green loan for Dutch retail opportunities

17 Feb 2026 | 07:25 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Deutsche Hypo – Nord/LB Real Estate granted the facility

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