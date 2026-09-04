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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Acquisitive buyer secures €350m+ German resi collection from DWS

4 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Price reflects 7.6% gross yield

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