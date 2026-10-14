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Self-storageUK & IrelandUnited StatesAlternativesCorporateInvestmentM&A

Activist investor urges Big Yellow to sell

14 Oct 2026 | 11:41 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

It comes following stake acquisition by US activist investor Ancora Holdings Group

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