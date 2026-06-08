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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateLondonNetherlandsREITUK & Ireland

Activist investor urges Segro to spin off data centres

8 Jun 2026 | 07:53 | London | by May Agaran

Lauro Asset Management says London stock market is "undervaluing [its] high-growth data centre division"

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