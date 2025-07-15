Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeGermanyResidential

ActivumSG enters serviced apartments with plans for €500m platform

15 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Jersey-based investment manager takes majority stake in German business

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Meridia acquires two Madrid hotels

14 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Colonial and Stoneshield launch pan-European science and innovation platform

10 Jul 2025
Read

Asset managers enjoy moment in the sun

10 Jul 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Nordic Investment & Capital Partners enters Germany

8 Jul 2025
Read