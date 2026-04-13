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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsCorporate

ActivumSG exits leading Dutch resi developer

13 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Country's second-largest independent housebuilder has a €3bn+ GDV pipeline

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