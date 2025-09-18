Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeHotels & LeisureInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

ActivumSG hires director as part of €1.2bn accommodation focus

18 Sep 2025 | 15:20 | London | by Robin Marriott

Investment manager looking to scale UK and European activity in living and hospitality

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

ActivumSG poaches EQT Exeter fundraising veteran

11 Mar 2024
Read

Activum buys €175m Spanish hotel and golf resort  

17 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

€80m Costa del Sol hotel hits the market

11 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Areim appoints investor relations head

19 Aug 2025
Read