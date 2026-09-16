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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyResidential

ADD Capital closes in on €200m Italian student housing platform deal

16 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta

Majority stake will create partnership to deploy capital into new assets

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