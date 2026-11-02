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LeasingLondonUK & IrelandOffice

Addington leases top floor of City office to advisory firm

2 Nov 2026 | 14:38 | London | by May Agaran

Sodali & Co takes 8,000 sq ft at Evermore for five years

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