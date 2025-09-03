Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateLondonUK & Ireland

Addleshaw Goddard adds partner to London real estate team

3 Sep 2025 | 14:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Amit Unadkat is firm's 16th UK lateral partner hire this year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

RCP Finance appoints Caleb Stewart as principal

3 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Walker & Dunlop adds director to EMEA capital markets team

3 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Network Rail appoints group property director to lead Platform4

3 Sep 2025
Read

Fine Grain Property recruits commercial director

2 Sep 2025
Read