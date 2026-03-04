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ResidentialUK & Ireland

Adia and Greystar float £400m build-to-rent portfolio sale

4 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Agents appointed to review 1,000-home Fizzy Living portfolio

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