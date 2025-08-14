Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialBeneluxCo-livingContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlandsStudent Accommodation

Adia and Greystar on verge of €300m Dutch sale

14 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Modern residential portfolio has been carved up

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

US fund and Danish partner to complete €850m residential strategy

31 Jul 2025
Read

Greystar establishes Danish operations with first local hire

10 Jul 2025
Read

Greystar launches dedicated private wealth division

21 Jul 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Greystar confirms Danish market entry

16 May 2025
Read