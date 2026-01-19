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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItalyInvestment

Adia-backed hotel investor in talks for €80m Rome asset

19 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Sale process being led by Eastdil Secured

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