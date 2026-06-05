NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItaly

Adia-backed Petra closes CitizenM Rome purchase

5 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Julie Cruz

Hotel specialist has focused on Southern Europe since 2023 launch

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Furniture

Hotel specialist Petra agrees €500m Spanish portfolio refi

17 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

GIC and APG seek buyer for €250m hotel portfolio

16 Jul 2026
Read

Thailand’s biggest developer kicks off European hotel push with €250m Como jewel

6 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, House

French luxury operator puts €50m Puglia estate up for sale

11 Jun 2026
Read