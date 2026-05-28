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Student AccommodationDistressNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Administrator seeks buyer for Preston student blocks

28 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Operational scheme was completed in 2016

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