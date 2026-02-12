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CorporateDistressFinancingLogisticsResidentialUK & Ireland

Administrators appointed at Barclay heirs’ property firm

12 Feb 2026 | 07:58 | London | by May Agaran

UAE-backed International Media Investments are owed £681.3m by Trenport Property Holdings

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