NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeRetailCorporate

Adventum capital markets partner steps down

21 Apr 2026 | 14:33 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Gergely Koós-Hutás has been with Budapest-based firm for five years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Person, Human, Clothing

Federated Hermes real estate chair Chris Taylor steps down

26 Oct 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Formal Wear

HanseMerkur Grundvermögen on inorganic growth opportunities

19 Oct 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

GTC appoints finance chief

16 Oct 2026
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Cushman adds partner to capital markets team

8 Oct 2026
Read