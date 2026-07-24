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AlternativesContinental EuropeSpainUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastHealthcareResidentialSenior livingInvestment

Aedifica acquires €72m care homes in UK and Spain

24 Jul 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Properties can accommodate up to 348 residents

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