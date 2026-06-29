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Senior livingAlternativesContinental EuropeGermanyHealthcareInvestmentResidential

Aedifica buys €20m German care campus

29 Jun 2026 | 07:19 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Argentum Group operates Gevita Residenz in Lörrach

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