Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

HealthcareAlternativesBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporate

Aedifica considers €300m Belgian assets sale

28 Oct 2025 | 07:41 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm seeks Belgian regulator's approval ahead of Cofinimmo merger

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

European care home investments reach four-year high

30 Jun 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Scenery

Aedifica and Cofinimmo agree €12bn merger

3 Jun 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Head-to-head: Aedifica and Cofinimmo debate €12bn merger terms

28 May 2025
Read
Text, Word, Logo

Cofinimmo seeks “merger of equals” with Aedifica

13 May 2025
Read