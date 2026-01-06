NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Senior livingBeneluxContinental EuropeGermanyIrelandNetherlandsUK & IrelandAlternativesHealthcareResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Aedifica invests €109m in European care properties

6 Jan 2026 | 07:03 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Belgian healthcare REIT funds six assets in Ireland, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

TSC Real Estate managing director departs

5 Jan 2026
Read
Cushion, Home Decor, Indoors

Emeis sells €270m Swiss nursing home business

15 Dec 2025
Read

Altarea agrees disposal of senior living business

1 Dec 2025
Read
Clothing, Hat, Face

Irish tycoons confirm sale of £5.2bn care homes group

29 Oct 2025
Read