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FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeAlternativesHealthcareCorporateESGSustainability

Aedifica issues €500m sustainability bond

11 Nov 2026 | 06:33 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Belgian healthcare REIT extends debt maturity

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