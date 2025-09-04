Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeResidentialSweden

Aera Capital and Värde team up for €150m debut Nordics credit deal

4 Sep 2025 | 06:30 | London | by Robin Marriott

Nordic-focused real estate credit firm signs lending deal with Värde Partners

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Quartet launch Nordic lending platform

10 Mar 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Värde and CBRE IM confirm Vía Célere's recap

14 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

Värde provides €225m refinancing for luxury hotel portfolio  

16 Jan 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

US fund and Danish partner to complete €850m residential strategy

31 Jul 2025
Read