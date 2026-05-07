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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

AEW acquires €100m+ German residential portfolio from Patrizia

7 May 2026 | 07:32 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Properties are in Berlin, Potsdam, Dresden and Düsseldorf

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