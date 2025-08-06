Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeFrance

AEW and CNP select frontrunner for €80m Paris asset

6 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Francesco Magon

US investor has partnered with a French asset manager to complete purchase

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Four investors vie for €110m Paris office

5 Aug 2025
Read

URW agrees €300m Paris hotel sale 

31 Jul 2025
Read

TPG Angelo Gordon acquires Paris site from pharma giant

24 Jul 2025
Read
CityQuartier Trocadéro

Blackstone seeks €500m loan for Paris office acquisition

22 Jul 2025
Read