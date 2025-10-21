Green Street News - Homepage
Logistics Continental Europe Germany Investment

AEW buys Frankfurt warehouse from Ixocon

21 Oct 2025 | 11:56 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Asset manager makes 11th acquisition for German investor mandate

