NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

AEW confirms acquisition of €20m+ warehouse near Nantes

23 Feb 2026 | 12:00 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Off-market deal with 6e Sens Immobilier diversifies ERAFP's French portfolio

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

AEW confirms €100m+ residential acquisition from Patrizia

20 May 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

DWS seals acquisition of Paris mixed-use building

13 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

AEW and Panattoni to develop French industrial scheme

5 Mar 2026
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

Bowery and King Street buy two warehouses near Amsterdam

16 Feb 2026
Read