Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFranceInvestment

AEW names French investment leadership

17 Oct 2025 | 12:48 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Thierry Locatelli and Cyrille Levassor take charge of firm's French investment team

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Long Sleeve, Sleeve

Mercialys deputy chief executive departs

17 Oct 2025
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

AEW buys French urban logistics portfolio

16 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, House

Kadans names new chief executive 

16 Oct 2025
Read
3 rue Scribe, Paris 9th arrondissement

DWS acquires prime Paris CBD asset

15 Oct 2025
Read