Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFranceFundraisingLogistics

AEW promotes duo to manage flagship European logistics funds 

4 Sep 2025 | 14:04 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Anas Mouloudi and Javed Aqil take over Logistis and Ullis respectively

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

New York-based green energy player eyes UK and European funds

29 Aug 2025
Read

Singapore's CapitaLand on the search for European M&A opportunities

6 Aug 2025
Read

BNP Paribas Real Estate poaches rating heavyweight

4 Aug 2025
Read

Realterm promotes Paul Underwood to Europe CEO

28 Jul 2025
Read