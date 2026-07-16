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CorporateUK & IrelandM&A

AEW UK REIT confirms fresh approach for Alternative Income REIT

16 Jul 2026 | 12:52 | London | by May Agaran

Previous offer was withdrawn in April at due diligence stage

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