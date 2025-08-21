RetailInvestmentLondonOccupierUK & Ireland
21 Aug 2025 | 12:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
European healthcare provider takes 30,000 sq ft unit formerly occupied by Debenhams
Barwood makes student debut with £30m Birmingham deal
Global real estate investment hits $380bn in first half
Wavensmere brings forward £45m Edgbaston resi scheme
Barratt lodges plans for 280 Barnet homes
Affidea picks Wimbledon Quarter for first London mall clinic
Prime London office rents tick up again
Who’s going to buy £200m+ of regional offices after the summer?
BVK to part ways with another top real estate investment figure
M&S invests £350m for 1.3m sq ft Northamptonshire facility
MCR buys Plymouth block for office-to-resi scheme
JP Morgan weighs up new tower at Canary Wharf
Arora buys office overlooking St James’s Park for £245m
BlackRock begins search for 300,000 sq ft London HQ
Private equity giant agrees sale of £160m London hotel
Realty targets first European shopping centre acquisition
UK investor in for £200m Landsec Southwark scheme
Derwent floats £300m Brunel Building for sale
Hadley plans new quarter at former GSK HQ
Shah on property: the muddy outlook for the cost of money
GPE launches probe following whistleblower complaint