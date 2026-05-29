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LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Affinius and Equalbase buy Frankfurt logistics site

29 May 2026 | 07:51 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Pair has formed a joint venture to develop an 11,700 sq m facility

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