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FinancingContinental EuropeNorth WestStudent AccommodationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Affinius lands debut deal for new European lending platform

4 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Firm kicks off with £80m loan secured against two student developments

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