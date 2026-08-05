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OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLeasingPoland

AFI and Echo lease 20,000 sq m Warsaw office to PwC

5 Aug 2026 | 07:51 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Consulting firm will become anchor tenant

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