NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionDistressRetailUK & Ireland

After TG Jones judgment, we may see a fairer approach to restructuring plans

21 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Ion Fletcher

The high street retailer's restructuring plan made its way through court, but not without some warnings from the judge

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Casino Group wins backing for restructuring plans

27 Jul 2026
Read

TG Jones' restructuring approved despite creditor opposition

1 Jul 2026
Read

Poundstretcher gains court approval for restructuring plan

16 Jun 2026
Read

British Land says WH Smith restructuring plans "unacceptable"

5 Jun 2026
Read