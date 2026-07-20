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ResidentialContinental EuropeSpainDevelopmentInvestment

A&G invests €43m in Málaga resi scheme

20 Jul 2026 | 12:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Project will provide 125 social housing units

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