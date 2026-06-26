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RetailBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateInvestment

AG Real Estate divests 50% stake in Brussels shopping mall

26 Jun 2026 | 14:04 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Asset covers 12,828 sq m of retail space

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