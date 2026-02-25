NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

AGC to choose new asset manager for Germany's largest office

25 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Sonar Real Estate expected to relinquish mandate by end of year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Brookfield goes back to market with CityPoint after sale talks end

17 Feb 2026
Read
Terminal, Architecture, Building

Debtors agree loan extension for €757m Frankfurt airport asset

23 Feb 2026
Read
Airport, Aircraft, Airplane

Up in the Squaire: what next for Germany's largest office?

10 Jul 2024
Read
City, Architecture, Building

KPMG confirms move from The Squaire to central Frankfurt

22 May 2025
Read