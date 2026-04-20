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DEIUK & IrelandCorporatePeople

Agency firms steadily narrow gender pay gap

20 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Annual changes are modest but longer-term progress is increasingly meaningful

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