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Policy & RegulationDistressNorth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Agent appointed for HS2 phase two property sell-off

17 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Disposals to begin with assets on scrapped Midlands to Leeds route

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