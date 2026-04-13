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RetailEast MidlandsLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

Agent lined up on super-prime UK shopping centre portfolio

13 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, David Hatcher

JLL monitoring investment market while £450m refinance is also being pursued

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