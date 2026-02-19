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RetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Agent picked to lead £450m+ shopping centre sale

19 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, David Hatcher

Winner selected from range of pitches made earlier this year

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