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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentRetailSouth EastUK & Ireland

Agents appointed for sale of £350m Eastbourne development site

18 Jun 2026 | 11:01 | London | by May Agaran

Outline consent for Morning Mill Farm includes 700 homes and 93,000 sq ft of employment space

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