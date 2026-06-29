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ResidentialDevelopmentHealthcareHotels & LeisureLondonUK & Ireland

Agents appointed on £150m Westminster development gem

29 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Former Burberry office could attract residential and hotel uses and can be developed though permitted development

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