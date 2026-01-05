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CorporateLondonUK & IrelandOfficeResidentialDevelopmentPlanning

Agents appointed to government’s £260m property panel

5 Jan 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Crown Commercial Service refreshes line-up for real estate framework

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