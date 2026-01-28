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RetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Agents compete to sell £450m+ UK super-regional shopping centre

28 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Potential sale would be largest asset to hit the market since £500m Liverpool One

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