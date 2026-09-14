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Hotels & LeisureResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

Agents drive Scottish golf resort sale

14 Sep 2026 | 10:23 | London | by May Agaran

The gWest estate has planning consent for up to 170 homes, a hotel and spa

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