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M&ACentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeRetailCorporateInvestment

Ahold acquires €1.2bn Tesco Czech and Slovak arms

30 Oct 2026 | 16:55 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Deal involves more than 400 grocery stores

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